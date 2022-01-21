ONTARIO — On Wednesday night, Treasure Valley Community College Chukars basketball teams hosted the Blue Mountain Community College Timberwolves for a Northwest Athletic Conference matchup.
Chukar men and women teams were each looking to pick up their first conference victory against the Timberwolves. The men were defeated by the Timberwolves in a close game, 88-81; and the women were able to pick up a huge conference win over the Timberwolves, 84-65.
Despite being short-handed, Ladies show ‘resilience’
“We were short-handed last night and at last weekend’s games due to COVID-19 protocols, and the seven [players] that we had competed in the entire game. They showed toughness and resilience, and I was extremely impressed with their contributions,” said TVCC women’s basketball head coach Riley Helmick in an email.
In their game, Lady Chukars showcased their athleticism, along with their diversity. The Chukars dominated the court from beyond the perimeter and in the paint, in order to defeat the Timberwolves by 19 points.
In the first half, the Chukars jumped out to an early lead, building their lead throughout the first half. As a result, the team headed into the locker rooms for halftime with a substantial lead 46-24.
In the second half, the Timberwolves made adjustments, and attempted to fight their way back into the game. However, the Lady Chukars’ took advantage of their momentum, maintaining a large lead throughout the entirety of the game.
The Lady Chukars picked up their first NWAC victory of the season, increasing their overall record to 5-9 with a conference record of 1-2.
“There are always areas that we can improve as we move forward through the season. We need to work on executing our offense down the stretch, and being more disciplined on the defensive end,” Helmick said. “We improve with each game we play, and I look forward to the continued progress we will make as we advance through the season.”
Leading the way during the game was sophomore power forward Mandy Belnap (4), who recorded 20 points; sophomore shooting guard Emma Clark (14) with 18 points; freshman shooting guard/small forward McKell Parkinson (22) with 15 points; and COVID sophomore small forward Maunayia Harrigfeld (12) with 14 points. Additionally, sophomore shooting guard Hannah Loveland (3) scored 9 points; sophomore shooting guard/small forward Maddie Windley (30) scored 5; and freshman point guard Booh Huddleston (21) added 4 more points to the team’s total.
Blue Mountain ‘did a great job of battling’
For the men’s game, the Chukars got off to a quick start in the first half, due to their shot selection and ability to score in transition. The Chukars utilized their scoring opportunities to control the momentum of the first half, in order to head into the locker rooms for halftime with a 14-point lead, 53-39.
However, the Timberwolves were able to gain momentum in the second half, when their freshman Chad Napoleon (24), and the team, began to chip away at the Chukars’ lead.
“We played hard, got some great minutes from some young guys which is a good thing for us,” said TVCC men’s basketball head coach Cameron Swanson in an email. “We have to fix some things on both ends of the floor if [we] want to be successful in this league.”
The Chukars continued to battle with the Timberwolves, attempting to maintain their lead. However, in the end, TVCC was unable to hold onto its lead, losing their first home game of the season, 88-81, in a close, hard-fought battle.
As a result, the Chukars overall record is 5-7 with a conference record of 0-2.
“BMCC did a great job of battling, and are well-coached. They needed to get a road win in a tough league. Something I love about this group, down 50, up 100, they will battle till the very end,” said Swanson. “The outcomes haven’t been what we want, but we stay to the grind and get better everyday. I want my guys ready to be successful at the next level.”
Statistically, freshman forward Garret Long (25) led the way for the Chukars with 24 points. COVID sophomore guard DeVaughn Williams (10), contributed 19 points and freshman forward Judah Ward (34) chipped in with 10.
Up next, the TVCC Chukars’ basketball teams will travel to North Idaho College to compete against the Cardinals for another NWAC matchup on Saturday. The women’s game starts at 3 p.m. and the men’s game starts at 5 p.m.
The Chukars’ basketball teams will return to their home court on Jan. 26, starting at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., taking on Walla Walla Community College teams in another NWAC matchup.
