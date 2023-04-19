TVCC freshman Jared Hally, of Ontario, tosses the ball up as he attempts to serve the ball, while his teammate freshman Max Walters, of Payette, prepares for the returned ball during one of the doubles matches against Spokane on Saturday.
ONTARIO — On Saturday, the Treasure Valley Community College tennis team hosted Spokane Community College for a Northwest Athletic Conference showdown between the two teams.
During the competition, the men’s team dominated their opponents, winning eight of their nine matches to nearly sweep their opponents. However, the women’s team only competed with four athletes due to injuries and other reasons, according to information received through email by Head Coach Mark Heleker.
As a result, the women’s team had to move up and play in higher positions than normal, and were defeated 5-1 after a hard-fought battle.
Below are the results for the doubles and singles matches:
Men’s
Singles
Spencer Bayes, TVCC, vs. Joren Hooper, SCC, 6-2, 6-4
Isaac Garcia, TVCC, vs. Sam Pisott, SCC, 4-6, 6-2, 10-6
Max Walters, TVCC, vs. Austin Scott, SCC, 6-1, 6-4
Jared Hally, TVCC, vs. Chris Daniels, SCC, 6-3 5-7, 10-3
Ricky Leyva, TVCC, vs. Jake Best, SCC, 6-4, 6-1
Chris Mott, TVCC, vs. Devin Domin, SCC, 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
Spencer Bayes and Isaac Garcia, TVCC, vs. Joren Hooper and Sam Pisott, SCC, 1-8
Max Walters and Jared Hally, TVCC, vs. Austin Scott and Chris Daniels, SCC, 8-4
Ricky Leyva and Chris Mott, TVCC, vs. Jake Best and Devin Domin, SCC, 8-1
Women’s
Singles
Alexa Hine, TVCC, vs. Molly Kirkham, SCC, 0-6, 3-6
Kylie Correia, TVCC, vs. Olivia Erland, SCC, 3-6, 2-6
Erin Hawker, TVCC, vs. Savannah Grisp, SCC, 1-6, 2-6
Michelle Torres, TVCC, vs. Madison Forbes, SCC, 1-6, 1-6
Doubles
Alexa Hine and Kylie Correia, TVCC, vs. Molly Kirkham and Olivia Erland, SCC, 8-1
Erin Hawker and Michelle Torres, TVCC, vs. Savannah Grisp and Madison Forbes, SCC, 5-8
