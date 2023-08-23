ONTARIO — The Treasure Valley Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams traveled to Tukwila, WA, to compete in two Northwest Athletic Conference friendlies. On Aug. 22, the men’s team faced off against South Puget Sound, whereas the women’s team competed against Shoreline Community College for their first of two NWAC matchups on the road.
Women’s Soccer
The Lady Chukars dominated their opponents throughout the game, ultimately claiming a shutout victory over the Dolphins 4-0.
TVCC jumped out to an early lead in the first half, scoring three goals while holding their opponents scoreless. In the second half, the Dolphins defense stood their ground, but the Lady Chukars still found the back of the net for an additional goal. Throughout the game, TVCC’s offensive pressure allowed them to control the momentum of the game, shooting the ball on goal 13 times compared to the Dolphins’ two shots.
TVCC freshmen forwards Mariana Lopez (9), of Ontario, and Rosa Msambya (3) each scored two goals in their shutout victory, with assists coming from Stella Simpson and Paitlyn McCandless.
The Chukars also competed against Rogue Community College earlier today, but the score was not included as a result of the morning deadline for the Argus Observer
Up next, the Lady Chukars will prepare to host the Boise State University club team on Friday, time to be determined.
Men’s Soccer
The men’s team struggled to find the back of the net, despite their offensive pressure. The Chukars had five shots on goal in the first half, followed by 10 shots in the second, but were unable to break through the South Puget Sound goalkeeper.
TVCC’s opponents responded with 11 total shots on goal, and found the back of the net five times throughout the duration of the game, resulting in the Chukars being defeated by their opponents 5-0.
The Chukars also competed against Rogue Community College earlier today, but the score was not included as a result of the morning deadline for the Argus Observer.
Up next, TVCC will prepare to host the Boise State University club team on Saturday, starting at noon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.