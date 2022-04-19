ONTARIO — Over the weekend, Treasure Valley Community College softball team hosted Walla Walla Community College and Columbia Basin College for back-to-back doubleheaders. The games were Friday and Saturday.
On April 18, the Chukars baseball team traveled to Blue Mountain Community College to compete against the Timberwolves in a doubleheader, as the Chukars attempted to increase their conference record.
In the baseball games, the Chukars took the lead in the fourth inning, scoring the first run of the game. However, TVCC was unable to score for the remainder of the game, resulting in a final score of 2-1.
In the second game, the Chukars appeared to have found their momentum, scoring four runs in the first three innings while holding the Timberwolves from scoring. TVCC continued increasing the lead, resulting in their victory 10-2.
For the TVCC softball program, the Chukars were unable to claim victory over Walla Walla, losing the first game in a high-scoring matchup, 17-11. In the second game, Walla Walla utilized their momentum to earn the win in the fifth inning 11-3.
Against Columbia Basin, the Chukars found themselves in another high-scoring game, but weren’t able to come out on top, falling to the Hawks 20-13. In the second game, the Chukars and Hawks went a full seven innings. Both teams started the game off strong offensively, scoring six runs each. However, the Hawks accumulated one run in the fourth, fifth, and sixth inning, while holding the Chukars to only one run in the fifth. As a result, Columbia Basin claimed victory over the Chukars in a hard-fought battle 9-7.
Up next, the Chukars’ baseball team will host Spokane Community College for a doubleheader on Wednesday, starting at 1 and 4 p.m. The softball team is slated to host Blue Mountain in a doubleheader later today, starting at 2 and 4 p.m.
