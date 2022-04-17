ONTARIO — On April 13, the Treasure Valley Chukars baseball team hosted Blue Mountain Community College for a doubleheader in a Northwest Athletic Conference, NWAC, matchup.
Following a rain delay, the Chukars took the field to begin the game. Throughout the first three innings, the Timberwolves had outscored the Chukars 1-0, claiming a small lead.
In the fourth inning, TVCC stole the lead by scoring two runs; however, the Timberwolves quickly regained the lead by scoring two runs of their own in the top of the fifth inning. In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Chukars surged ahead of Blue Mountain after scoring five runs to take the lead 7-3.
The Timberwolves’ defense stood strong throughout the remainder of the game, holding the Chukars from scoring after the fifth inning. Although the Chukars were unable to score after the fifth inning, they held strong in the field to claim a 2-run victory over their conference opponents 7-5.
In the second game, neither team gained the advantage over the other throughout the first three innings. The Chukars got on the scoreboard first, when they scored two runs in the fourth inning to claim a 2-0 lead. In the fifth inning, TVCC extended its lead by scoring two additional runs, while holding the Timberwolves from scoring 4-0.
The Chukars were unable to score throughout the remainder of the game, but they played strong defense in the field to hold Blue Mountain to two runs throughout the duration of the game. As a result, the Chukars claimed victory in the second game of the doubleheader 4-2.
On Friday, TVCC traveled to Pendleton, OR, to compete against the Timberwolves in another doubleheader; however, the results from the game were unable to be included, due to the Friday afternoon deadline for the Sunday edition of the Argus Observer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.