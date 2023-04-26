NYSSA — In Nyssa, senior catcher Lauren Sapp made the decision to further her academic and athletic careers when she signed her letter of intent on April 13 to play softball for Treasure Valley Community College in the 2024 regular season.

Sapp is unsure what position she will be playing for the Chukars. She told the Argus Observer in an interview that she had noticed they had also signed Burns’ catcher. So she isn’t sure if they will have her behind the plate, or if she will be playing somewhere else in the infield or outfield. However, she added that she is prepared to play wherever her talents are needed.



