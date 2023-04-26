Nyssa senior catcher Lauren Sapp signs her letter of intent to play softball for Treasure Valley Community College during the 2024 regular season on April 13. While signing her letter of intent, she was joined by family and friends, including Bob Fehlman, grandfather; Ashley Fehlman, aunt; Travis Sapp, father; Sarah Sapp, mother; Elizabeth Sapp, sister; and Tracy Cleaver, cousin and coach — not listed in order.
Bulldogs' senior catcher Lauren Sapp is joined by teammates, on April 13, from all three of her sports, including volleyball, basketball and softball, to celebrate her decision to further her academic and athletic careers at TVCC.
NYSSA — In Nyssa, senior catcher Lauren Sapp made the decision to further her academic and athletic careers when she signed her letter of intent on April 13 to play softball for Treasure Valley Community College in the 2024 regular season.
Sapp is unsure what position she will be playing for the Chukars. She told the Argus Observer in an interview that she had noticed they had also signed Burns’ catcher. So she isn’t sure if they will have her behind the plate, or if she will be playing somewhere else in the infield or outfield. However, she added that she is prepared to play wherever her talents are needed.
During her signing, she was joined by family, coaches, and friends as she began to transition from a Bulldog to a Chukar.
During the interview, Sapp mentioned that some of her favorite memories playing softball has been making some “forever friends,” along with various memories they created together.
As she continues through her senior season, Sapp plans to focus on being a good leader and teammate, trying to be there for everyone when possible. She even mentioned that she would like to hit the ball a little bit better.
“I’m just super excited she’s getting the chance to play some more. She deserves it. She’s a hard worker… She made it happen for herself,” said Nyssa softball Head Coach Tracy Cleaver. “The biggest thing is the strides she has made personally, mentally and physically. Physically, it’s always been there. She likes to hit dingers, she likes to work hard, et cetera, but mentally her improvements within the last year have been pretty fun to be around and be a part of.”
