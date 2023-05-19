ONTARIO — The No. 9 Treasure Valley Community College Chukars traveled to Portland to compete in the first round of the Northwest Athletic Conference Championships on Thursday, in order to determine the NWAC Champion and which team will represent the conference at the National Championships.
TVCC vs. Douglas
In the first round of the tournament, the Chukars faced off against the No. 8 Douglas College Royals. Led by Halle Leavitt in the pitcher’s circle, the Chukars claimed a narrow victory over their opponents, 6-4, after forming a late-game comeback. Leavitt pitched all seven innings, facing 30 batters while allowing eight hits for four runs and one strikeout.
In the game, the Chukars started off the game strong offensively, as they brought in two runs after Madison Van Sickle () hit a homerun to bring in her teammate Leia Jenkins. After holding their opponents to one run, TVCC held onto a narrow lead 2-1.
The next three innings were a battle between defenses, as neither team could find home plate until the Royals scored two runs in the fifth inning to steal the lead from the Chukars 3-2. TVCC remained scoreless through the sixth inning, until they gained momentum in the seventh inning through base hits, and accumulated four runs in the final inning to regain the lead 6-3. The Royals attempted to respond, but were unable to match the Chukars offensive output in the final inning, resulting in TVCC’s victory 6-4.
TVCC vs. Bellevue
Following their victory over Douglas, the Chukars advanced to the second round of the NWAC Championships to compete against the No. 1 Bellevue College Bulldogs Thursday afternoon.
In the game, TVCC struggled to find an offensive rhythm, and were unable to match the Bulldogs as a result. The Chukars were held scoreless throughout the duration of the game, while the Bulldogs accumulated 12 runs in four innings. The game concluded following the third out in the top of the fifth inning, due to the mercy rule.
As a result, TVCC fell into the consolation bracket to compete against No. 10 Everett Community College this morning at 10 a.m.
The Chukars still have an opportunity to advance to the National Championships if they battle their way through the consolation bracket, they will have the opportunity to compete for the NWAC Championship on Sunday.
