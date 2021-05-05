Following are results from Treasure Valley Community College athletic players’ most recent competitions.
Baseball
May 1
TVCC (4) @ Yakima Valley College (7)
TVCC (3) @ Yakima Valley College (2)
May 2
TVCC (6) @ Yakima Valley College (11)
TVCC (8) @ Yakima Valley College (9)
Softball
April 29
TVCC (9) vs. Yakima Valley (3)
TVCC (1) vs. Yakima Valley (9)
May 2
TVCC (14) @ Yakima Valley (2)
TVCC (0) @ Yakima Valley (5)
Men’s Basketball
May 1
TVCC (76) @ Yakima Valley (107)
May 4
TVCC (88) @ Walla Walla (116)
Women’s Basketball
April 30
TVCC (76) vs. Columbia Basin (65)
May 4
TVCC (52) @ Walla Walla (78)
Women’s Soccer
May 1
TVCC vs Walla Walla, score is N/A
Rodeo
Friday, April 30
Northwest Regional #10 @ Milton-Freewater
TVCC Men’s: Overall Team — First (7,520.50)
TVCC Women’s: Overall Team — First (4,536)
