Following are results from Treasure Valley Community College athletic players’ most recent competitions.

Baseball

May 1

TVCC (4) @ Yakima Valley College (7)

TVCC (3) @ Yakima Valley College (2)

May 2

TVCC (6) @ Yakima Valley College (11)

TVCC (8) @ Yakima Valley College (9)

Softball

April 29

TVCC (9) vs. Yakima Valley (3)

TVCC (1) vs. Yakima Valley (9)

May 2

TVCC (14) @ Yakima Valley (2)

TVCC (0) @ Yakima Valley (5)

Men’s Basketball

May 1

TVCC (76) @ Yakima Valley (107)

May 4

TVCC (88) @ Walla Walla (116)

Women’s Basketball

April 30

TVCC (76) vs. Columbia Basin (65)

May 4

TVCC (52) @ Walla Walla (78)

Women’s Soccer

May 1

TVCC vs Walla Walla, score is N/A

Rodeo

Friday, April 30

Northwest Regional #10 @ Milton-Freewater

TVCC Men’s: Overall Team — First (7,520.50)

TVCC Women’s: Overall Team — First (4,536)

