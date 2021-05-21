Today
Softball
• Weiser vs. Filer, 11:00 a.m. (State)
• New Plymouth vs. Bear Lake, 9:00 a.m. (State)
Baseball
Fruitland vs. Snake River, 4:00 p.m.
Weiser vs. Kimberly, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday
Softball
3A State Tournament continues
2A State Tournament continues
Baseball
3A State Tournament continues
Today-Saturday
Track and Field
• 3A Idaho State Track Meet, 9:30 a.m.
• 2A Idaho State Track Meet, 9:30 a.m.
