Take a look at the results from the local volleyball, soccer, cross country, and football competitions. The prep-scores may not contain every sport in the column, depending on the competitions that took place. Cross country results will only contain the top three finishers from each team.
Saturday, August 21
Dash n’ Splash — McCall — Three Mile Run
Team Scores:
Men’s
5. New Plymouth — 117
Women’s
3. Weiser — 60
Men’s
New Plymouth:
10. Easton Cable, junior
23. Kimball Black, senior
25.Porter Beus, freshman
Weiser:
21. Colton Foster, senior
42. Aaron Despain, junior
51. Mason Davis, junior
Women’s
New Plymouth:
34. Sienna Ridgeway, junior
37. Ashlyn Creech, senior
46. Kylee Howard, junior
Weiser:
1. Kylee Quinton, junior
5. Kendall Rynearson, sophomore
15. Kailee Lerew, freshman
Thursday, August 26
Dash n’ Splash — Vale — Two Mile Run
Team Scores
2. Nyssa — 50
3. Vale — 85
Men’s
Vale:
2. Trevor Stewart, sophomore, 11:22.21
8. Eli Belnap, freshman, 13:21.46
15. Dominic Bates, sophomore, 14:16.90
Nyssa:
6. Christian Mardock, senior, 12:26.91
10. Martin Mendez, junior, 13:32.55
11. Garrison Page, sophomore, 13:33.28
Adrian:
4. Chase Johnston, senior, 11:58.20
Women’s
Vale:
8. Harley Belnap, sophomore, 17:58.20
12. Jessica Dotson, junior, 19:32.20
14. Elizabeth Fritz, freshman, 22:11.91
Nyssa:
6. Ciara Duenaz, junior, 15:21.16
13. Megan Ward, freshman, 20:22.78
Adrian:
3. Evalyn Nunez, sophomore, 14:18.64
Saturday, August 28Jimmy Driscoll Invitational — 5,000 meters
