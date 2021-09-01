Take a look at the results from the local volleyball, soccer, cross country, and football competitions. The prep-scores may not contain every sport in the column, depending on the competitions that took place. Cross country results will only contain the top three finishers from each team.

Saturday, August 21

Dash n’ Splash — McCall — Three Mile Run

Team Scores:

Men’s

5. New Plymouth — 117

Women’s

3. Weiser — 60

Men’s

New Plymouth:

10. Easton Cable, junior

23. Kimball Black, senior

25.Porter Beus, freshman

Weiser:

21. Colton Foster, senior

42. Aaron Despain, junior

51. Mason Davis, junior

Women’s

New Plymouth:

34. Sienna Ridgeway, junior

37. Ashlyn Creech, senior

46. Kylee Howard, junior

Weiser:

1. Kylee Quinton, junior

5. Kendall Rynearson, sophomore

15. Kailee Lerew, freshman

Thursday, August 26

Dash n’ Splash — Vale — Two Mile Run

Team Scores

2. Nyssa — 50

3. Vale — 85

Men’s

Vale:

2. Trevor Stewart, sophomore, 11:22.21

8. Eli Belnap, freshman, 13:21.46

15. Dominic Bates, sophomore, 14:16.90

Nyssa:

6. Christian Mardock, senior, 12:26.91

10. Martin Mendez, junior, 13:32.55

11. Garrison Page, sophomore, 13:33.28

Adrian:

4. Chase Johnston, senior, 11:58.20

Women’s

Vale:

8. Harley Belnap, sophomore, 17:58.20

12. Jessica Dotson, junior, 19:32.20

14. Elizabeth Fritz, freshman, 22:11.91

Nyssa:

6. Ciara Duenaz, junior, 15:21.16

13. Megan Ward, freshman, 20:22.78

Adrian:

3. Evalyn Nunez, sophomore, 14:18.64

Saturday, August 28Jimmy Driscoll Invitational — 5,000 meters

Team Scores

Women’s

10. Weiser — 243

12. Kylee Quinton, junior, 20:00.29

40. Kendall Rynearson, sophomore, 21:54.38

51. Kailee Lerew, freshman, 22:33.02

Tuesday, August 31

Volleyball

Vale (0) vs. Nampa Christian (3)

New Plymouth (3) vs. Homedale (1)

New Plymouth (0) vs. Tri-Valley (3)

Weiser (1) vs. Melba (3)

Tags

Load comments