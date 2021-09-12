Monday, Sept. 13

Volleyball

• Payette vs. Marsing, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Women’s Soccer

• Ontario @ Weiser, 4 p.m.

• Payette @ Nyssa, 4 p.m.

• Fruitland vs. Baker City, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

• Nyssa @ Burns, 6:30 p.m.

• Ontario vs. Baker City, 6:30 p.m.

• Fruitland vs. McCall, 6:30 p.m.

• Weiser @ Payette, 6:30 p.m.

• New Plymouth @ Cole Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

• Payette @ Nyssa, 6 p.m.

• Weiser @ Ambrose, 5 p.m.

• Fruitland @ Baker City, 5:30 (MT)

Cross Country

• SRV Meet @ Homedale Middle School, 4:30 p.m.

