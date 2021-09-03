Friday, September 3

Football

New Plymouth vs. Payette, 7 p.m.

Fruitland vs. Nampa Christian, 7 p.m.

Adrian vs. Camas Valley, 7 p.m.

Weiser vs. Emmett, 7 p.m.

Vale vs. Parma, 7 p.m.

Ontario vs. Homedale, 7 p.m.

Nyssa vs. Cole Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 4

Men’s Soccer

Nyssa @ Fruitland, noon

Women’s Soccer

Fruitland @ Nyssa, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Prairie City Tournament, TBA

Cross Country

The Ultimook Race, 9 a.m.

