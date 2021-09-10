Friday, September 10

Football

Payette @ Marsing, 7 p.m.

New Plymouth @ McCall, 7 p.m.

Fruitland @ Ontario, 7 p.m.

Weiser vs. Grangeville, 7 p.m.

Vale vs. La Pine, 7 p.m.

Nyssa @ Melba, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Baker Invitational

Cross Country

44th Annual Catherine Creek Scamper, TBA

Saturday, September 11

Volleyball

Burns Tournament, TBA

Jerome Tournament, TBA

Cross Country

Dallman Dash, 11 a.m.

Men’s Soccer

Fruitland @ Ontario, Noon

Weiser @ Sun Valley CS, TBA

Payette @ Four Rivers Community School, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Ontario @ Fruitland, Noon

Weiser @ Sun Valley CS, TBA

Payette @ Four Rivers Community School, 11 a.m.

