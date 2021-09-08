Wednesday, September 8

Volleyball

Weiser @ Baker City, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Ontario @ Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 9

Football

Adrian @ Crane, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Fruitland @ La Grande, 6 p.m.

New Plymouth @ Payette, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Weiser @ Ontario, 5 p.m.

Payette vs. McCall, 5 p.m.

Fruitland vs. Ambrose, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Fruitland @ McCall, 5:30 p.m.

Payette @ Weiser, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, September 10

Football

Payette @ Marsing, 7 p.m.

New Plymouth @ McCall, 7 p.m.

Fruitland @ Ontario, 7 p.m.

Weiser vs. Grangeville, 7 p.m.

Vale vs. La Pine, 7 p.m.

Nyssa @ Melba, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Baker Invitational

Tags

Load comments