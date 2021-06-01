Baseball

• Weiser 12 vs. Marsh Valley 10 (State) Extra Innings

• Fruitland 6 vs. South Fremont 4 (State)

May 21

Baseball

• Fruitland 7 vs. Snake River 2 (State)

• Weiser 8 vs. Kimberly 6 (State)

Softball

• Weiser 8 vs. Filer 9 (State)

• Weiser 0 vs. Timberlake 17 (State)

• New Plymouth 4 vs. Bear Lake 14 (State)

• New Plymouth 10 vs. Firth 2 (State)

• New Plymouth 0 vs. West Jefferson 9 (State)

May 22

Baseball

• Fruitland 4 vs. Weiser 9 (State Championship)

Tags

Load comments