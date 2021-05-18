THURSDAY, May 13
Baseball
• New Plymouth 0 vs. Cole Valley 1
Softball
• New Plymouth 11 vs. Melba 3
SATURDAY, May 15
Baseball
• Ontario 11 @ Vale 1
• Ontario 21 @ Vale 9
• Nyssa 3 vs. Baker City/Powder Valley 22
• Nyssa 3 vs. Baker City/Powder Valley 15
• Weiser 12 vs Timberlake 5 (State play-in game)
Softball
• Ontario 19 vs Vale 8
• Vale 18 vs. Ontario (JV) 15
• Nyssa 9 vs. Baker City/Powder Valley 5
• Nyssa 18 vs. Baker City/Powder Valley 4
• New Plymouth 11 vs Nampa Christian 1 (District Championship)
