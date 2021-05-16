WEDNESDAY, May 12

Baseball

Payette 4 vs. Weiser 6

Fruitland 1 vs. Homedale 6

Ontario 10 vs. Burns 9

Softball

Payette 7 vs. Weiser 11

THURSDAY, May 13

Baseball

New Plymouth 0 vs. Cole Valley 1

Softball

New Plymouth 11 vs. Melba 3

Tags

Load comments