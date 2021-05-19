Saturday, May 15

Baseball

• Ontario 11 @ Vale 1

• Ontario 21 @ Vale 9

• Nyssa 3 vs. Baker City/Powder Valley 22

• Nyssa 3 vs. Baker City/Powder Valley 15

• Weiser 12 vs Timberlake 5 (State play-in)

Softball

• Ontario 19 vs Vale 8

• Vale 18 @ Ontario (JV) 15

• Nyssa 9 vs. Baker City/Powder Valley 5

• Nyssa 18 vs. Baker City/Powder Valley 4

• New Plymouth 11 vs Nampa Christian 1 (District Championship)

Tags

Load comments