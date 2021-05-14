Monday, May 10
Baseball
Weiser 1 vs. Homedale 5
Fruitland 9 vs. Payette 2
Softball
Weiser 14 vs. Parma 3
Fruitland 6 vs. McCall 24
TUESDAY, May 11
Softball
Payette 0 vs. Homedale 14
Weiser 26 vs. McCall 9
New Plymouth 13 vs. Cole Valley 2
Vale 17 vs. Baker City/Powder Valley 1
Nyssa 2 @ Burns 9
Ontario 2 vs. La Grande 13
Ontario 4 vs. La Grande 14
Baseball
New Plymouth 9 vs. Marsing 3
Weiser 11 vs. Parma 1
Payette 12 vs. McCall 2
Nyssa 7 @ Burns 5
Vale 9 vs. Baker City/Powder Valley 13
Ontario 1 @ La Grande 11
Ontario 1 @ LaGrande 11
WEDNESDAY, May 12
Baseball
Payette 4 vs. Weiser 6
Fruitland 1 vs. Homedale 6
Ontario 10 vs. Burns 9
Softball
Payette 7 vs. Weiser 11
THURSDAY, May 13
Baseball
New Plymouth 0 vs. Cole Valley 1
Softball
New Plymouth 11 vs. Melba 3
