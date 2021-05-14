Monday, May 10

Baseball

Weiser 1 vs. Homedale 5

Fruitland 9 vs. Payette 2

Softball

Weiser 14 vs. Parma 3

Fruitland 6 vs. McCall 24

TUESDAY, May 11

Softball

Payette 0 vs. Homedale 14

Weiser 26 vs. McCall 9

New Plymouth 13 vs. Cole Valley 2

Vale 17 vs. Baker City/Powder Valley 1

Nyssa 2 @ Burns 9

Ontario 2 vs. La Grande 13

Ontario 4 vs. La Grande 14

Baseball

New Plymouth 9 vs. Marsing 3

Weiser 11 vs. Parma 1

Payette 12 vs. McCall 2

Nyssa 7 @ Burns 5

Vale 9 vs. Baker City/Powder Valley 13

Ontario 1 @ La Grande 11

Ontario 1 @ LaGrande 11

WEDNESDAY, May 12

Baseball

Payette 4 vs. Weiser 6

Fruitland 1 vs. Homedale 6

Ontario 10 vs. Burns 9

Softball

Payette 7 vs. Weiser 11

THURSDAY, May 13

Baseball

New Plymouth 0 vs. Cole Valley 1

Softball

New Plymouth 11 vs. Melba 3

