Treasure Valley Community College teams have been busy checking off games on their season for men’s and women’s soccer, as well as baseball and softball. Following are results from games played from May 9 to May 13.

May 9

Baseball

TVCC 0 vs. Big Bend 3

TVCC 13 vs. Big Bend 3

Softball

TVCC 6 vs. Big Bend 3

TVCC 3 vs. Big Bend 19

May 12

Men’s Soccer

TVCC 0 @ Blue Mountain 9

Women’s Soccer

TVCC 4 @ Blue Mountain 6

May 13

Baseball

TVCC 7 vs. Wenatchee Valley College 8

TVCC 5 vs. Wenatchee Valley College 11

