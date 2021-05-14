ONTARIO
Treasure Valley Community College teams have been busy checking off games on their season for men’s and women’s soccer, as well as baseball and softball. Following are results from games played from May 9 to May 13.
May 9
Baseball
TVCC 0 vs. Big Bend 3
TVCC 13 vs. Big Bend 3
Softball
TVCC 6 vs. Big Bend 3
TVCC 3 vs. Big Bend 19
May 12
Men’s Soccer
TVCC 0 @ Blue Mountain 9
Women’s Soccer
TVCC 4 @ Blue Mountain 6
May 13
Baseball
TVCC 7 vs. Wenatchee Valley College 8
TVCC 5 vs. Wenatchee Valley College 11
