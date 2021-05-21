TVCC Chukar logo

ONTARIO

Treasure Valley Community College teams have been busy checking off games on their season for men’s and women’s soccer, as well as baseball and softball. Following are results from games played from May 13 to May 16.

May 13

Baseball

• TVCC 7 vs. Wenatchee Valley College 8

• TVCC 5 vs. Wenatchee Valley College 11

May 14

Men’s Basketball

• TVCC 91 @ Columbia Basin 106

Women’s Basketball

• TVCC 42 @ Columbia Basin 61

May 15

Men’s Soccer

• TVCC 0 @ Wenatchee Valley 3

Women’s Soccer

• TVCC 1 @ Yakima Valley 1 (Tie)

May 16

Baseball

• TVCC 5 @ Wenatchee Valley 2

• TVCC 9 @ Wenatchee Valley 2

May 19

Men’s Soccer

• TVCC 0 @ Columbia Basin 10

Women’s Soccer

• TVCC 1 vs. Columbia Basin 3

