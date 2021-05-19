TVCC Chukar logo

ONTARIO

Treasure Valley Community College teams have been busy checking off games on their season for men’s and women’s soccer, as well as baseball and softball. Following are results from games played from May 13 to May 16.

May 13Baseball

• TVCC 7 vs. Wenatchee Valley College 8

• TVCC 5 vs. Wenatchee Valley College 11

May 14Men’s Basketball

• TVCC 91 @ Columbia Basin 106

Women’s Basketball

• TVCC 42 @ Columbia Basin 61

May 15Men’s Soccer

• TVCC @ Wenatchee Valley N/A

Women’s Soccer

• TVCC @ Yakima Valley N/A

May 16Baseball

• TVCC @ Wenatchee Valley N/A

• TVCC @ Wenatchee Valley N/A

Tags

Load comments