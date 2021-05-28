TVCC Chukar logo

ONTARIO

Treasure Valley Community College teams have been busy checking off games on their season for men’s and women’s soccer, as well as baseball and softball. Following are results from games played from May 13 to May 23.

May 19

Men’s Soccer

• TVCC 0 @ Columbia Basin 10

Women’s Soccer

• TVCC 1 vs. Columbia Basin 3

May 21

Softball

• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane N/A

• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane N/A

May 22

Baseball

• TVCC 1 @ Community Colleges of Spokane 10

• TVCC 0 @ Community Colleges of Spokane 15

Softball

• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane N/A

• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane N/A

May 23

Baseball

• TVCC 7 @ Community Colleges of Spokane 4

• TVCC 0 @ Community Colleges of Spokane 17

Softball

• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane N/A

• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane N/A

May 25

Men’s Basketball

• TVCC 98 vs. Blue Mountain Community College 81

Women’s Basketball

• TVCC 74 vs. Blue Mountain Community College 48

May 26

Softball

• TVCC vs. Wenatchee Valley N/A

• TVCC vs. Wenatchee Valley N/A

May 27

Softball

• TVCC vs. Wenatchee Valley N/A

• TVCC vs. Wenatchee Valley N/A

