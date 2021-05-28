ONTARIO
Treasure Valley Community College teams have been busy checking off games on their season for men’s and women’s soccer, as well as baseball and softball. Following are results from games played from May 13 to May 23.
May 19
Men’s Soccer
• TVCC 0 @ Columbia Basin 10
Women’s Soccer
• TVCC 1 vs. Columbia Basin 3
May 21
Softball
• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane N/A
• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane N/A
May 22
Baseball
• TVCC 1 @ Community Colleges of Spokane 10
• TVCC 0 @ Community Colleges of Spokane 15
Softball
• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane N/A
• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane N/A
May 23
Baseball
• TVCC 7 @ Community Colleges of Spokane 4
• TVCC 0 @ Community Colleges of Spokane 17
Softball
• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane N/A
• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane N/A
May 25
Men’s Basketball
• TVCC 98 vs. Blue Mountain Community College 81
Women’s Basketball
• TVCC 74 vs. Blue Mountain Community College 48
May 26
Softball
• TVCC vs. Wenatchee Valley N/A
• TVCC vs. Wenatchee Valley N/A
May 27
Softball
• TVCC vs. Wenatchee Valley N/A
• TVCC vs. Wenatchee Valley N/A
