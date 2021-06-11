TVCC Chukar logo

Treasure Valley Community College teams have been busy checking off their final games of their season for men’s and women’s basketball, as well as baseball. Following are results from competitions June 1 to June 6.

June 1

Men’s Basketball

• TVCC 107 vs. Yakima Valley College 106 (OT)

Women’s Basketball

• TVCC 59 vs. Yakima Valley College 45

June 5

Baseball

• TVCC 1 vs. Columbia Basin College 13

• TVCC 8 vs. Columbia Basin College 13

June 6

Baseball

• TVCC 7 vs. Columbia Basin College 6

• TVCC 2 vs. Columbia Basin College 12

