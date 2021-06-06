ONTARIO
Treasure Valley Community College teams have been busy checking off games on their season for men’s and women’s soccer, as well as baseball and softball. Following are results from competitions May 13 to May 23.
May 29
Women’s Basketball
• TVCC 76 vs. Big Bend Community College 73
Baseball
• TVCC 2 vs. Yakima Valley College 12
• TVCC 3 vs. Yakima Valley College 10
May 30
Baseball
• TVCC 1 vs. Yakima Valley College 9
• TVCC 4 vs. Yakima Valley College 17
June 1
Men’s Basketball
• TVCC 107 vs. Yakima Valley College 106 (OT)
Women’s Basketball
• TVCC 59 vs. Yakima Valley College 45
