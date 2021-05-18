WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
This past weekend, local high schools met for their district track and field meets. The athletes were competing for their ticket to the state championship track and field meet for their respective states. A select number of athletes were chosen from each event and relay within the conference. If an athlete has qualified for an individual or relay event, they would eventually represent the local conference at the state level. The 3A and 2A Idaho state track meet will be held Friday through Saturday at Middleton High School. The 4A Oregon state track meet will be held on Friday through Saturday at Siuslaw High School. The 1A Oregon state track meet will be held on Saturday at Eastern Oregon University. The 3A Oregon state track and field meet is not listed at the time.
Snake River Valley Conference Team Scores -
Men’s -
1. Fruitland — 113.67
3. Weiser — 100.33
6. Payette — 56
Women’s -
2. Fruitland — 115
4. Weiser — 85.5
6. Payette — 31.5
100 Meters — men
2. Levi Bennett, Payette, 11.49, PR
4. Beau Williams, Fruitland, 11.67
100 Meters — women
2. Ambri Hart, Fruitland, 13.24
3. Ashtyn Frazier, Fruitland, 13.24
4. Madison Tesnohlidek, Fruitland, 13.37
200 Meters — men
2. Triston Kautz, Weiser, 23.38, PR
3. Beau Williams, Fruitland, 23.66, PR
200 Meters — women
1. Ambri Hart, Fruitland, 27.00
4. Sydney Denison, Payette, 27.81, PR
400 Meters — men
1. Triston Kautz, Weiser, 52.30, PR
3. Colton Foster, Weiser, 53.52
800 Meters — men
2. Brayden Walker, Weiser, 2:03.61, PR
4. Atticus Andersen, Fruitland, 2:05.41, PR
800 Meters — women
1. Emma Hillam, Fruitland, 2:25.06
4. Brionna Wilson, Fruitland, 2:38.01, PR
1600 Meters — men
2. Atticus Andersen, Fruitland, 4:51.59, PR
3. Colton Sams, Fruitland, 4:51.83, PR
1600 Meters — women
1. Emma Hillam, Fruitland, 5:23.18
3200 Meters — men
3. Atticus Andersen, Fruitland, 10:43.44, PR
3200 Meters — women
1. Emma Hillam, Fruitland, 11:28.36, PR
110m hurdles — men
3. Caleb Davis, Fruitland, 16.74
300m hurdles — men
1. Brayden Walker, Weiser, 41.42, PR
3. Jim Ayers, Payette, 41.92, PR
4. Nick Swank, Weiser, 43.21, PR
300m hurdles — women
2. Alyssa Olvera, Weiser, 49.74, PR
4x100 relay — men
1. Fruitland, 45.27, (Luke Barinaga, Dylan Stelling, Beau Williams, Kaden Smith)
4x100 relay — women
1. Fruitland, 51.25, (Ashtyn Frazier, Madison Tesnohlidek, Ambri Hart, Faith George)
2. Weiser, 52.88, (Ashlyn Walker, Shae Kunz, Alyssa Olvera, Shelby Aldrich)
4x400 relay — men
1. Weiser, 3:34.91, (Colton Foster, Brayden Walker, Michael Youngberg, Triston Kautz)
4x400 relay — women
2. Weiser, 4:21.05, (Alyssa Olvera, Shae Kunz, Kate Davies, Mattie Shirts)
SMR 200-200-400-800m — men
2. Fruitland, 3:59.68, (Chandan Husfloen, Ezra Clemens, Beau Williams, Atticus Andersen)
SMR 100-100-200-400m — women
Fruitland, 1:58.42, (Ashtyn Frazier, Madison Tesnohlidek, Ambri Hart, Zoey Berry)
shot put — men
1. Weston Jeffries, Fruitland, 59’ 0.25”
3. Marcus Jones, Fruitland, 48’ 7.75”, PR
4. Mark Church, Fruitland, 43’ 6.25”
shot put — women
2. Melissa Sandoval, Weiser, 32’ 2.75”
3. Ava Dressen, Fruitland, 31’ 9”, PR
discus — men
3. Weston Jeffries, Fruitland, 156’ 11”
4. Mark Church, Fruitland, 142’, PR
discus — women
3. Caroline Bruton, Fruitland, 91’ 5.5”
high jump — men
1. Cace Lewis, Payette, 6’ 5”, PR
high jump — women
2. Shelby Aldrich, Weiser, 4’ 10”
4. Mattie Shirts, Weiser, 4’ 4”
pole vault — men
2. Sam Ellingson, Weiser, 11’ 6”
3. Levi Bennett, Payette, 11’ 6”, PR
4. Ezra Clemens, Fruitland, 11’, PR
pole vault — women
1. Reagan Doty, Weiser, 10’ 6”, PR
2. Shae Kunz, Weiser, 9’, PR
4. Sydney Denison, Payette, 9’
long jump — men
1. Cace Lewis, Payette, 21’ 2.75”, PR
2. Triston Kautz, Weiser, 20’ 1.5”
3. Jordan Watkins, Weiser, 19’ 11.75”, PR
4. Luke Barinaga, Fruitland, 19’ 4.75”
long jump — women
1. Sydney Denison, Payette, 16’ 5.5”
3. Shelby Aldrich, Weiser, 15’ 10.25”, PR
triple jump — men
1. Cace Lewis, Payette, 40’ 11”, PR
triple jump — women
1. Sydney Denison, Payette, 35’ 6.75”, PR
2. Mattie Shirts, Weiser, 33’ 2”
Western Idaho Conference Team Scores -
Men’s -
5. New Plymouth — 23
Women’s -
4. New Plymouth — 33
100 Meters — men
4. Alex Porter, New Plymouth, 11.83
800 Meters — women
2. Emma Austin, New Plymouth, 2:24.95, PR
1600 Meters — women
2. Emma Austin, New Plymouth, 5:48.35, PR
110m hurdles — men
2. Clint Hailey, New Plymouth, 17.62
4. Kimball Black, New Plymouth, 18.34
100m hurdles — women
2. Emma Austin, New Plymouth, 17.32
300m hurdles — men
4. Clint Hailey. New Plymouth, 44.13, PR
300m hurdles — women
3. Emma Austin, New Plymouth, 50.20, PR
shot put — women
3. Jordan St. Martin, New Plymouth, 29’ 1.5”
discus — men
1. Gibson Beus, New Plymouth, 128’ 7”
discus — women
2. Jordan St. Martin, New Plymouth, 103’ 8”, PR
high jump — men
4. Gibson Beus, New Plymouth, 5’ 8”, PR
Greater Oregon League Conference
Individual scores follow for those who earned 3rd place or higher in their respective events.
Team Scores -
Men’s -
3. Ontario — 47
Women’s -
4. Ontario — 33
100 Meters — women
2. Meagan Houston, Ontario, 13.04, PR
400 Meters — men
1. Ryan Robinson, Ontario, 55.35, PR
1500 Meters — men
2. Lance Trees, Ontario, 4:26.04, PR
3000 Meters — men
2. Lance Trees, Ontario, 9:39.70, PR
100m hurdles — women
1. Lexy Jordan, Ontario, 17.00, PR
300m hurdles — women
1. Lexy Jordan, Ontario, 51.06, PR
4x100 relay — men
2. Ontario, 45.36, (Ryan Robinson, Matthew Bell, Ethan Hendrickson, Matteo Walker)
4x100 relay — women
2. Ontario, 52.27, (Mollie Maxwell, Elayna Draper, Lexy Jordan, Meagan Houston)
long jump — women
1. Meagan Houston, Ontario, 16’ 9.5”
1A District 4 Conference
100 Meters — men
1. Jace Martin, Adrian, 11.74
100 Meters — women
2. Lizzy Nielson, Adrian, 14.01, PR
200 Meters — men
2. Manuel Aguirre, Adrian, 25.03, PR
400 Meters — men
1. Conley Martin, Adrian, 52.32, PR
800 Meters — men
1. Ishmael Aguirre, Adrian, 3:18.48
800 Meters — women
1. Presley Speelmon, Adrian, 2:33.41, PR
1500 Meters — men
1. Chase Johnston, Adrian, 4:57.67
2. Ishmael Aguirre, Adrian, 6:22.37, PR
3000 Meters — women
1. Evalyn Nunez, Adrian, 13:43.84
4x100 relay — men
1. Adrian, 44.87, (Manuel Aguirre, Jace Martin, Gavin Bayes, Conley Martin)
4x400 relay — men
1. Adrian, 3:49.50, (Chase Johnston, Manuel Aguirre, Jace Martin, Gavin Bayes)
shot put — men
2. Clay Ready, Adrian, 37’ 1”, PR
shot put — women
1. Allyssa Dudley, Adrian, 29’ 6.5”, PR
discus — men
1. Clay Ready, Adrian, 105’ 11”, PR
javelin — mens
1. Conley Martin, Adrian, 125’ 1”
2. Clay Ready, Adrian, 120’ 8”
high jump — men
2. Manuel Aguirre, Adrian, 5’ 4”
high jump — women
2. Lizzy Nielson, Adrian, 4’ 10”
long jump — men
1. Gavin Bayes, Adrian, 17’ 5”
2. Robert Garza, Adrian, 16’ 6”
long jump — women
1. Lizzy Nielson, Adrian, 14’ 6”
triple jump — men
1. Riley Griffin, Adrian, 35’ 3”, PR
triple jump — women
1. Riley Lucas, Adrian, 31’ 5.5”, PR
