CORVALLIS – Future Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey earned an Olympic Gold Medal in the floor exercise early Monday morning in Tokyo.
Carey posted an overall score of 14.366, placing her atop the field of eight finalists that competed in the event final. Italy's Vanessa Ferrari took silver, while Mai Murakami of Japan and Angelina Melnikova tied for the bronze.
"I feel really great," Carey said. "It really feels like all of my hard work has paid off – this is all that I have ever dreamed of.
The performance marked the third event final for Carey during the Tokyo Olympics, as she also competed in the all-around and the vault.
Carey was prolific in the floor throughout competition in Tokyo, finishing third in the event during the qualification round and again during the all-around.
Carey punched her ticket to Tokyo via individual qualification. She earned her place with impressive performances at four World Cup competitions between 2018 and 2019. Her accomplishments over that stretch were highlighted by gold-medal performances on vault and floor at both the 2019 FIG Individual Apparatus World in Baku, Azerbaijan and the 2019 FIG World Cup in Doha, Qatar.
Carey signed a National Letter of Intent with the Beavers in the fall of 2017, and is expected to join the OSU gymnastics program in time for the 2022 season.
