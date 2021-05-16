RIVERSIDE
On May 13, the schools of the district three conference in Oregon met for their track and field district meet. Vale and Nyssa met in Riverside, for the athletes to attempt qualifying for state. The top two in each event will advance to the state track meet. If a conference did not hold a district meet, the top two times/marks from each event through the season will be accepted.
Four at-large, or wild card, entries will then be selected from the season’s best marks; out of the athletes that aren’t already qualified as one of the top two. If an athlete has a fully automated time, FAT, they would accept the FAT over a hand-timed mark.
Through the district meet, Vale and Nyssa were able to qualify a number of athletes to the state meet. Vale men’s track and field team managed to place second in the district meet as a team. Simultaneously, the Bulldogs’ men and women’s track and field squads were crowned the district champions.
Nyssa took home first place as a team in both men’s and women’s track. Nyssa’s Landon McDowall managed to place first in all four of his events on Thursday; while Orin Stipe was able to take the gold in three of his events, including a silver in his fourth.
The Bulldogs’ freshman, Ambrie Draper, was able to place first in three of her events, while placing second in her fourth; while sophomore Asbel Tellez Jaquez was able to take the gold in all four of her events.
All in all, many athletes were able to qualify and performed well. The state track meet will be held on Tuesday at Legends Field in Harrisburg. Both field and running events will start at 10 a.m., and conclude around 6:30 to 7:00 p.m.
Team Scores
Men -
1. Nyssa — 182
2. Vale — 99
Women -
1. Nyssa — 154
5. Vale — 46
100 Meters — men
1. Landon McDowall, Nyssa, 11.63, PR
2. Andrew Enders, Nyssa, 11.78, PR
100 Meters — women
1. Asbel Tellez Jaquez, Nyssa, 13.49, PR
200 Meters — men
1. Landon McDowall, Nyssa, 23.87
200 Meters — women
1. Gracie Johnson, Nyssa, 28.40, PR
400 Meters — men
1. Charlie Lamb, Vale, 55.17, PR
2. Josh Hamilton, Nyssa, 58.16, PR
800 Meters — men
1. Dylan Williams, Vale, 2:18.32, PR
1500 Meters — men
2. Trevor Stewart, Vale, 4:44.54, PR
110m hurdles — men
1. Orin Stipe, Nyssa, 17.03, PR
100m hurdles — women
2. Riley Johnson, Vale, 18.17, PR
300m hurdles — men
2. Charlie Lamb, Vale, 46.77, PR
4x100 relay — men
1. Nyssa, 45.66, (Andrew Enders, Anthony Arizmendi, Austin Baker, Landon McDowall)
4x100 relay — women
1. Nyssa, 53.44, (Ambrie Draper, Asbel Tellez Jaquez, Kate Vineyard, Marly Ausman)
4x400 relay — men
1. Nyssa, 3:47.62, (Andrew Enders, Anthony Arizmendi, Austin Baker, Landon McDowall)
2. Vale, 3:58.62, (Dylan Williams, Trevor Stewart, Ethan Mulvany, Charlie Lamb)
4x400 relay — women
1. Nyssa, 4:40.29, (Kate Vineyard, Vanessa Ruiz, Maria Trinidad, Asbel Tellez Jaquez)
Shot put — men
1. Brock Payne, Vale, 40’ 10.5”
2. Luke Andersen, Vale, 35’ 5.75”
Shot put — women
2. Marly Ausman, Nyssa, 30’ 5.25”
Discus — men
1. Brock Payne, Vale, 131’ 2”
2. Andrew Enders, Nyssa, 103’ 4”, PR
Discus — women
1. Marly Ausman, Nyssa, 133’ 4”, PR
High jump — men
1. Orin Stipe, Nyssa, 5’ 4”, PR
High jump — women
1. Asbel Tellez Jaquez, Nyssa, 4’ 10”
2. Gracie Johnson, Nyssa, 4’ 10”
Pole vault — men
1. Kaleb Draper, Nyssa, 11’
2. Orin Stipe, Nyssa, 10’ 6”, PR
Pole vault — women
1. Sara Stephen, Nyssa, 8’ 6”
2. Ambrie Draper, Nyssa, 8’ 6”, PR
Long jump — men
2. Diego Arceo, Nyssa, 16’ 11”, PR
Long jump — women
1. Ambrie Draper, Nyssa, 15’
Triple jump — men
1. Kaleb Draper, Nyssa, 34’ 4”
2. Ethan Mulvany, Vale, 33’ 8.5”
Triple jump — women
1. Ambrie Draper, Nyssa, 31’ 6.5”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.