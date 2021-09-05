NEW PLYMOUTH — On Thursday, September 2, New Plymouth, Nyssa, and Payette gathered at New Plymouth High School to compete in a tri-meet, where three teams meet in a specified location to compete against each other. The Bulldogs managed to win both of their games; defeating New Plymouth, 3-2, in addition to defeating Payette, 3-1. The Pilgrims were able to split their wins with their loss to the Bulldogs, along with their victory over the Pirates, 3-0.
The Bulldogs started off the tri-meet with their game against the Pilgrims. The Pilgrims were able to jump out to a substantial lead to begin the match. They were able to win both of the first two sets, 25-15 and 25-19, jumping out to a 2-0 lead. However, the Bulldogs kept fighting, and managed to get back into the game by winning the following two sets, 25-9 and 25-19, bringing the game to a tied score of 2-2. Nyssa was able to force into the fifth and final set, which is only played to 15 points. Although, the winning team must outscore their opponents by two points to win the set. Both teams fought till the very end, where Nyssa was able to gain the victory by winning the final set, 18-16.
During the Pilgrims game against the Bulldogs, junior Baylie Voile (4) was able to accumulate 21 assists while her teammate, senior, Eboni Shaw (12) managed to take advantage of Voile’s passes to earn a total of 10 kills. In relation, senior Lexi Eager (2) served up a total of seven aces, in addition to going to the floor for 18 digs on the game.
After the first game’s conclusion, The Bulldogs went on to play against Payette. The Pirates were able to win the first set, 26-24, but were unable to carry their momentum through the remainder of the game. The Bulldogs managed to win the following three sets in order to win the overall game, 3-1.
Subsequently, the Pirates took on the Pilgrims in the final match of the night. The Pilgrims seemed to have control of the momentum throughout the game, and were able to win the game over the Pirates, 3-0; 25-15, 25-18, and 25-14.
In that game, Voile managed to earn 15 more assists on the night, whereas Shaw was able to add five more kills, along with four aces. Senior Gianna Cox (7) earned five kills, as well. Cox, also, completed the game versus the Pirates without committing a single error.
When asked how she felt about the team’s performance, head coach Erin Mellinger replied, “We are improving every time we step on the floor, and that is what is important,” as she continued to mention, “Everything that we are doing this season is new. So we are working to get better in a lot of areas, but we have made large strides in a short amount of time.”
The teams will now shift their focus onto their next challenge in the season. For Nyssa, their next opponent will be Adrian High School. They will play each other on Tuesday, September 7, at Nyssa High School, starting at 6 p.m. Whereas, New Plymouth and Payette will get another opportunity to compete against each other on Thursday, September 9, at Payette High School, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Statistics and comments were submitted by press time on Friday.
