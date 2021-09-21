NYSSA — On Sept. 17, the Ontario Tigers football team traveled to Nyssa High School to take on the Nyssa/Harper Charter Bulldogs in a league matchup. The Tigers had to cancel their previous game on Sept. 10, versus Fruitland due to low numbers, whereas the Bulldogs have been trying to recover from a few injuries. Although, both teams were strapped up and ready to play when it came down to the kickoff.

The Tigers managed to get on the board first, scoring the first touchdown of the game during the first quarter. They were unable to convert on the extra point, allowing the Tigers to gain the lead 6-0.

The Bulldogs were able to answer back later in the first quarter with a touchdown of their own, but the Bulldogs happened to score on their two point conversion on a run to senior running back Landon McDowall (5).

The remainder of the first quarter was scoreless, as the two teams battled for an edge in the game. The next touchdown of the game came in the second quarter, when McDowall managed to score on a hand off from junior quarterback Andrew Enders (6) from inside the redzone. Subsequently, the Bulldogs were able to score the two point conversion, bringing the score to 16-8 (Nyssa).

The first half came to a conclusion with the score remaining to be the same, 16-8, as the two teams battled for momentum. Although, the second half wasn’t the same story. The Bulldogs came out of the locker room after making their adjustments from the first half, and started to gain the swing of momentum that they needed to take control of the game. The Bulldogs happened to outscore the Tigers, 22-0, in the second half; bringing the final score to a Bulldog victory, 36-6.

The victory over Ontario marks the first win in the season for the Bulldogs, as well as the first league win for the Nyssa/Harper Charter football team. The Bulldogs will continue through their season with another league game against Baker City on Friday, October 1, hosted in Baker City, after their bye week, whereas the Ontario Tigers will continue their season with a league game against Burns on Friday, hosted at Ontario High School.

Tags

Load comments