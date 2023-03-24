NYSSA — On Wednesday, the Nyssa High School softball team hosted the Marsing Huskies for a non-league matchup between the two teams, whereas the Bulldogs’ baseball team competed against Baker/Powder Valley in a non-league game, prior to the Marsh Valley Eagles in the Treasure Valley Community College Invite. However, the results from their game against Marsh Valley were not posted as of the Friday morning deadline.

In the softball game, the Lady Bulldogs were locked in a down-to-the-wire, high-scoring matchup that would be settled in the final inning. The Lady Huskies accumulated a total of 14 runs, but they were unable to match Nyssa’s offense. Consequently, the Lady Bulldogs stood tall on their home field to defeat Marsing 15-14 in a hard-fought matchup for their first win of the regular season.



