NYSSA — Recently, the Nyssa High School soccer teams hosted their final home game of the season. For the men’s team, they competed against the Umatilla Vikings on Oct. 22. For the Lady Bulldogs, they competed against Echo/Stanfield on Oct. 23. Additionally, during the final home game, the Bulldogs acknowledged their senior athletes, prior to the game.
The Lady Bulldogs had the opportunity to honor six senior athletes during the senior night presentation. Laney Hartley (8), Leslie Medrano (9), Marly Ausman (18), Sarai Valentin (18), Kate Vineyard (19), and Lynzie Torres (20) were presented with various gifts and mementos from their family, friends, and supporters during the senior night celebration.
For the men’s team, they had the opportunity to acknowledge three senior athletes prior to the start of the final home game. Ivan Young (14), Porter Carlton (15), and Carlos Castro (20) were honored by the community while receiving various gifts and mementos from their family, friends, and supporters.
In the game, the Lady Bulldogs offense was able to keep the pressure on the Echo/Stanfield defense. However, the Echo/Stanfield offense would go on to take the ball down the field to score their first and only goal for the night. Although, the Lady Bulldogs were able to outscore their opponents, during their senior night, to claim victory, 3-1.
In the men’s game, the Bulldogs were able to defeat their opponents, Umatilla, in shutout fashion. The Bulldogs defense were able to develop a game plan that resulted in holding Umatilla to a scoreless game. In relation, the Bulldogs offense were able to spread the ball around to create two scoring opportunities, resulting in victory for the Bulldogs, 2-0.
Additionally, the men’s team finished the season ranked second in the conference. As a result, the team will advance on to compete in the 3A/2A/1A Oregon State Playoffs as the second bid from the 3A/2A/1A-Special District 6. The Bulldogs will know what school they will compete against in the first round when the state brackets are finalized on Oct. 31.
As the season concluded, the Lady Bulldogs finished with an overall record of 5-7-2, and a league record of 5-3-2. The men’s team finished with an overall record of 8-4, and a league record of 6-2.
