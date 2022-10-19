Nyssa senior middle blocker/outside hitter Gracie Johnson (10) prepares to spike the ball during the Eastern Oregon League matchup between the No. 4 Riverside Pirates and the No. 3 Bulldogs, as her teammates prepare for the ricochet.
NYSSA — On Tuesday, the No. 3 Nyssa Bulldogs volleyball team hosted the No. 4 Riverside Pirates in a battle between the two teams to determine which team would advance in the Eastern Oregon League Tournament.
In the match, the Lady Bulldogs quickly swept the Lady Pirates to claim victory in three sets, 25-20, 25-12, and 25-9.
As a result, Nyssa will travel to Burns High School on Saturday, to compete against No. 2 Vale, time to be determined, in order to determine who would compete against Burns later that day for the league title. Additionally, the Lady Bulldogs secured a bid to state with their victory over Riverside, due to the EOL earning three bids to the state tournament.
In the first set, Nyssa battled back and forth with Riverside, but never allowed the Lady Pirates to gain the advantage. The Lady Bulldogs protected their home court, defeating Riverside in the first set 25-20, after a hard-fought set.
However, the Lady Bulldogs gained momentum from their first set, and utilized their opportunity to surge ahead of the Lady Pirates in the second set.
After creating a substantial lead, Nyssa settled into an offensive rhythm, allowing them to build their lead throughout the second set until claiming victory 25-12.
The Lady Bulldogs continued to take advantage of their momentum to dominate the third set, as their defense held the Lady Pirates under 10 points in the final set.
After defeating Riverside 25-9 in the third set, the Lady Bulldogs secured their position in the state tournament, and will continue to battle through their league tournament for seeding leverage in the state tournament.
