NYSSA — On Dec. 10-11, Nyssa High School held the Calhoun Classic Wrestling Tournament, as the Bulldogs welcomed a large number of wrestling teams for a varsity, junior varsity, and women’s wrestling tournament. In relation, there were a fair number of local schools that attended, including New Plymouth, Ontario, Fruitland, Vale, Payette, Nyssa, and Weiser. As a result, a large number of local wrestlers were able to battle their way through the tournament bracket to place within the top four, earning a medal. Additionally, the tournament champions were presented with a framed copy of their weight’s tournament bracket.
As a team, the New Plymouth Pilgrims were able to accumulate 176 points, in order to be crowned the champion team in the men’s tournament.
In the women’s tournament, the Fruitland Grizzlies obtained 205 points, in order to place second as a team.
Results are accurate according to trackwrestling.com. Additionally, full results and brackets are available on the trackwrestling website.
Men’s Tournament
106 pounds
2nd Place — William Zufelt, Payette
3rd Place — Samuel Austin, New Plymouth
4th Place — Jake Swann, Fruitland
113 pounds
3rd Place — Max Wescott, Fruitland
120 pounds
1st Place — Zack Vian, New Plymouth
2nd Place — Brayden Pirrie, Payette
3rd Place — Nathaniel Martinez, Fruitland
126 pounds
1st Place — Tyler Feeley, Payette
2nd Place — Caleb Shaw, New Plymouth
4th Place — Kaden MacKenzie, Fruitland
132 pounds
1st Place — Kyle Rice, New Plymouth
138 pounds
2nd Place — Skyler Rodriguez, New Plymouth
145 pounds
4th Place — Quinn Hood, Fruitland
152 pounds
1st Place — Joel Campbell, New Plymouth
2nd Place — Abraham Marquez, Fruitland
4th Place — Ethan Skelly, Fruitland
160 pounds
1st Place — Trent Myers, New Plymouth
2nd Place — Ruben Hernandez, Ontario
170 pounds
4th Place — Gabriel Cox, New Plymouth
182 pounds
4th Place — Lane Roberts, Fruitland
195 pounds
3rd Place — Alec Carey, Nyssa
220 pounds
2nd Place — Gabriel Ramos, Payette
4th Place — Brody Holaday, Fruitland
285 pounds
3rd Place — Mark Church, Fruitland
Women’s Tournament
100 pounds
1st Place — Ciara Duenaz of Nyssa
3rd Place — Anika Nunez of Weiser
115 pounds
2nd Place — Kiana Dullanty of Fruitland
4th Place — Violet Jones of Weiser
120 pounds
1st Place — Angela Carl of Payette
3rd Place — De Ci Aye of New Plymouth
4th Place — Abby Eckhart of Fruitland
125 pounds
1st Place — Audrey Deleon of Weiser
2nd Place — Jordan Barrett of Payette
4th Place — Yisella Torres of Nyssa
140 pounds
1st Place — Ava Collins of Vale
2nd Place — Hannah Hernandez of Ontario
145 pounds
2nd Place — Alexandra Munoz-Murillo of Nyssa
3rd Place — Hailie Ballou of Nyssa
155 pounds
4th Place — Jessica Williams of Vale
170 pounds
1st Place — Whitney Turner of Weiser
3rd Place — Abigail Mardock of Nyssa
190 pounds
2nd Place — Aliyah Alhilla of Weiser
3rd Place — Raegen Anderson of Weiser
4th Place — Yadira Mora of Ontario
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.