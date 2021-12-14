Calhoun Classic

Payette sophomore Tyler Feeley attempts to break down Pilgrims' junior Caleb Shaw during the championship match of the 126-pound weight bracket during the 2021 Calhoun Classic Wrestling Tournament.

 Mikhail LeBow | Argus Observer

NYSSA — On Dec. 10-11, Nyssa High School held the Calhoun Classic Wrestling Tournament, as the Bulldogs welcomed a large number of wrestling teams for a varsity, junior varsity, and women’s wrestling tournament. In relation, there were a fair number of local schools that attended, including New Plymouth, Ontario, Fruitland, Vale, Payette, Nyssa, and Weiser. As a result, a large number of local wrestlers were able to battle their way through the tournament bracket to place within the top four, earning a medal. Additionally, the tournament champions were presented with a framed copy of their weight’s tournament bracket.

As a team, the New Plymouth Pilgrims were able to accumulate 176 points, in order to be crowned the champion team in the men’s tournament.

In the women’s tournament, the Fruitland Grizzlies obtained 205 points, in order to place second as a team.

Results are accurate according to trackwrestling.com. Additionally, full results and brackets are available on the trackwrestling website.

Men’s Tournament

106 pounds

2nd Place — William Zufelt, Payette

3rd Place — Samuel Austin, New Plymouth

4th Place — Jake Swann, Fruitland

113 pounds

3rd Place — Max Wescott, Fruitland

120 pounds

1st Place — Zack Vian, New Plymouth

2nd Place — Brayden Pirrie, Payette

3rd Place — Nathaniel Martinez, Fruitland

126 pounds

1st Place — Tyler Feeley, Payette

2nd Place — Caleb Shaw, New Plymouth

4th Place — Kaden MacKenzie, Fruitland

132 pounds

1st Place — Kyle Rice, New Plymouth

138 pounds

2nd Place — Skyler Rodriguez, New Plymouth

145 pounds

4th Place — Quinn Hood, Fruitland

152 pounds

1st Place — Joel Campbell, New Plymouth

2nd Place — Abraham Marquez, Fruitland

4th Place — Ethan Skelly, Fruitland

160 pounds

1st Place — Trent Myers, New Plymouth

2nd Place — Ruben Hernandez, Ontario

170 pounds

4th Place — Gabriel Cox, New Plymouth

182 pounds

4th Place — Lane Roberts, Fruitland

195 pounds

3rd Place — Alec Carey, Nyssa

220 pounds

2nd Place — Gabriel Ramos, Payette

4th Place — Brody Holaday, Fruitland

285 pounds

3rd Place — Mark Church, Fruitland

Women’s Tournament

100 pounds

1st Place — Ciara Duenaz of Nyssa

3rd Place — Anika Nunez of Weiser

115 pounds

2nd Place — Kiana Dullanty of Fruitland

4th Place — Violet Jones of Weiser

120 pounds

1st Place — Angela Carl of Payette

3rd Place — De Ci Aye of New Plymouth

4th Place — Abby Eckhart of Fruitland

125 pounds

1st Place — Audrey Deleon of Weiser

2nd Place — Jordan Barrett of Payette

4th Place — Yisella Torres of Nyssa

140 pounds

1st Place — Ava Collins of Vale

2nd Place — Hannah Hernandez of Ontario

145 pounds

2nd Place — Alexandra Munoz-Murillo of Nyssa

3rd Place — Hailie Ballou of Nyssa

155 pounds

4th Place — Jessica Williams of Vale

170 pounds

1st Place — Whitney Turner of Weiser

3rd Place — Abigail Mardock of Nyssa

190 pounds

2nd Place — Aliyah Alhilla of Weiser

3rd Place — Raegen Anderson of Weiser

4th Place — Yadira Mora of Ontario

