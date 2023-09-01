PAYETTE — The Payette Pirates soccer team (1-2, 0-0 Snake River Valley) hosted the Nyssa Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 Special District-6) on Thursday afternoon, as the two non-league opponents battled in a down-to-the-wire finish. However, the Bulldogs stood tall on the road, claiming victory over the Pirates 4-3 at the foot of senior Anthony Arizmendi, who scored three goals to secure the hat trick.

Nyssa claimed control of the momentum early in the game, which was displayed through their defense as they held the Pirates from scoring throughout the duration of the first half. As a result, the Bulldogs claimed a 2-0 lead and maintained their lead throughout the majority of the game.



Tags

Load comments