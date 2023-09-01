Nyssa senior Anthony Arizmendi (7) shoots the ball while surrounded by Payette Pirates during Thursday's matchup between the two teams. In the game, Arizmendi secured the hat trick by scoring three goals, two goals assisted by senior Mario Ramirez (11).
Nyssa senior Carlos Ramirez (9) slide tackles Payette junior Oscar Nunez (11) during the second half of the non-league showdown on Thursday. In the game, the Bulldogs stood tall to claim victory in a close game 4-3.
PAYETTE — The Payette Pirates soccer team (1-2, 0-0 Snake River Valley) hosted the Nyssa Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 Special District-6) on Thursday afternoon, as the two non-league opponents battled in a down-to-the-wire finish. However, the Bulldogs stood tall on the road, claiming victory over the Pirates 4-3 at the foot of senior Anthony Arizmendi, who scored three goals to secure the hat trick.
Nyssa claimed control of the momentum early in the game, which was displayed through their defense as they held the Pirates from scoring throughout the duration of the first half. As a result, the Bulldogs claimed a 2-0 lead and maintained their lead throughout the majority of the game.
With nearly 20 minutes left in the game, Nyssa senior Anthony Arizmendi shot and scored a goal to further extend their lead to 3-0. However, the Pirates responded shortly after with a goal of their own, as they attempted to cut into the Bulldogs’ lead.
Two minutes later, Nyssa’s Arizmendi added another goal to his stats, as the Bulldogs continued to apply offensive pressure to increase their lead to 4-1.
Although the game was in its final seven minutes, the Pirates weren’t ready to back down. Payette found their offensive rhythm, and scored back-to-back goals within six minutes of each other to bring the score to 4-3, however, they were unable to tie the game prior to the referee’s whistle. As a result, the Bulldogs defeated the Pirates 4-3 in the non-league showdown.
Payette junior Alan Cisneros acquired two goals in Thursday’s competition, whereas his junior Jordan Sanchez scored a goal of his own off of a corner kick while assisting Cisneros in scoring both of his goals. Junior goalkeeper Bryan Alba accumulated 12 saves on the night. Information was provided by Payette Head Coach Brad Coen.
Three of Nyssa’s goals were scored by Arizmendi, two of those goals being assisted by senior Mario Ramirez. Sophomore Diego Trinidad was the other Bulldog to find the back of the net, assisted by Ramirez. Senior goalkeeper Ethan Cornell had around seven saves, according to Nyssa Head Coach Jeremias Martinez.
Up Next
Nyssa will prepare to defend their home field as they host McLoughlin High School for their first league matchup of the season on Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m.
Payette will also prepare to compete against their first conference opponent, as they travel to McCall-Donnelly High School to battle with the Vandals on Thursday, starting at 5:30 p.m.
