RAINIER — Over the weekend, the Nyssa Bulldogs football team traveled to Rainier High School to compete against the Columbians in a non-league matchup against another team in the 3A classification.
Last year, the two teams met in the first round of the state tournament, as the Bulldogs claimed the 15th seed to compete against the No. 2 Rainier Columbians. Nyssa was defeated in the matchup 34-6, concluding their 2021 season.
Now the two teams met in the 2022 regular season for a non-league matchup that resulted in the Bulldogs favor.
Nyssa claimed revenge against Rainier, as they defeated the Columbians 20-8 in a close matchup.
In the game, the Bulldogs were the first to score when senior wide receiver Orin Stipe (2) ran the ball 76 yards for a touchdown on the Bulldogs’ first offensive play of the game to earn an early 6-0 lead.
With three minutes left in the first quarter, Rainier found the end zone on a short run to tie the game 6-6, but stole the lead following a successful 2-point conversion 8-6.
However, the Bulldogs’ defense stood their ground, holding the Columbians from scoring throughout the remainder of the game.
Shortly after Rainier’s touchdown, the Bulldogs regained the lead when senior quarterback Mason Thompson (5) took the ball 69 yards on a quarterback keeper during the second play of their offensive drive. As a result, Nyssa took the lead 12-6 following a failed 2-point conversion.
In the second half, the Bulldogs’ defense held Rainier from scoring to maintain their first-half lead, allowing the offense an opportunity to further increase the deficit.
In the fourth quarter with little time remaining in the game, the Bulldogs defense shut down Rainier’s offensive drive, when senior linebacker Jesse Aragon (67) intercepted the ball to give Nyssa possession in the red zone. Following the interception, the Bulldogs found the end zone after pitching the ball to senior running back Kayno Flores (23) for a 15-yard touchdown run.
After a successful 2-point conversion, Nyssa increased their score to 20-8, claiming victory over an opponent from the 3A classification.
Up next, the Bulldogs will start the league portion of their schedule, as they host McLoughlin High School on Friday, starting at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.