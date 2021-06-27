NYSSA — Earlier this month, the Nyssa basketball teams concluded their regular seasons with wins at Nyssa High School, during home games. The men’s team faced off against Ontario High School, managing to defeat the Tigers, 77-67, in a close matchup on June 17. The women’s team faced off against McLoughlin in their final game, defeating the American Pioneers, 62-29, on June 18.
The men’s team was able to end their season with an overall record of six wins and five losses; managing two of those wins in conference, as well as two of their losses. Unfortunately, the men’s team did not make it to state, due to Vale High School receiving the bid by winning the district with an in-conference record of 3-0.
Additionally, the women’s basketball team managed to make it to the state tournament, where they came up against Brookings-Harbor High School. The Bulldogs were able to defeat Brookings-Harbor in a close match-up, 45-42. They advanced in the tournament, where they came up against the defending state champions, Clatskanie High School. The Bulldogs had a tough game against Clatskanie, losing the game, 43-73. They continued on to play Santiam Christian High School, and the game was held on Friday afternoon at 2:15 p.m at Bend High School. Results from the game were not available by the press deadline on Friday. The newspaper will follow up on the remainder of the tournament early next week.
Nyssa High School broadcasted the games live in the school auditorium; with it being open to the student body, as well as to the public. They wanted to provide a chance for the community to be able to watch and support the women’s basketball team in their journey through the state tournament.
