Bulldogs barrel down on Tigers

ONTARIO
Did you hear the cars honking through town on Friday night?
No it wasn’t a crash, or someone driving poorly through Ontario. It was the official start of the 2020-21 football season. For the first time since the fall of 2019, there was football in Malheur County.
And the Nyssa Bulldogs kicked off their 2021 with a barnburner, rolling in the second half to beat host Ontario 46-14.
“Truly, March is irrelevant for me right now,” Nyssa coach Lee Long said. “This could be October right now. The weather feels exactly the same. There’s no fans, but to be honest I really didn’t notice. I mean, serious, I didn’t. I was just coaching our kids and that’s what was fun. So, football in March? Yes. But I didn’t really pay attention to that.”
With no preseason, it took a while for both offenses to start clicking on Friday night. Both teams failed to score on their opening drive.
But when the offense started, both teams traded blows. Nyssa jumped ahead to a 14-0 lead, which Ontario nullified late in the second quarter, punctuated by a big 52-yard touchdown pass from Ruben Hernandez to Marcos Grijalva.
But the momentum turned back to Nyssa immediately. With less than a minute remaining before halftime, Andrew Enders completed a 60-yard pass to Landon McDowall. Two plays later, Enders scrambled for a 9-yard touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 22-14 with just six seconds left in the half. The Bulldogs would never concede the momentum for the rest of the game.
“It was fun to be on the football field again,” Long said. “I thought the kids played great.”
Long also praised the work ethic of the Nyssa players in the offseason, as they made sure to work out on their own time and stay in condition even when there was no football season promised.
In his first start at quarterback, Enders took the reins of the Nyssa offense and had a standout performance. The sophomore completed six of 12 passes for 142 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball three times for 46 yards and a touchdown.
Senior running back Caleb Benson had his best game in nearly two years, carrying the ball 17 times for 158 yards.
“He had a great game,” Long said. “He’s awesome. I’m happy for him.”
After playing backup to Kenji Teramura in 2019, Hernandez took over under center on Friday. The junior completed six of 14 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball eight times for 40 yards.
Ruben Chavez carried the ball 10 times for 31 yards and a touchdown. Jake Hartley had six carries for 36 yards.
The game was the first for the Tigers with Greg Simmons at head coach.
