COOS BAY — The No. 2 Nyssa Bulldogs girls basketball team traveled to Marshfield High School, in Coos Bay, OR, to compete against No. 10 Brookings-Harbor High School in the quarterfinals, yesterday night, to determine which team will advance to the semifinals of the 3A OSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament.
Prior to the quarterfinals, the Lady Bulldogs stomped their first-round opponents, Clatskanie High School, in a dominant victory 68-41. As a result, Nyssa advanced to the state quarterfinals.
In the first three minutes of the game, it remained a close battle tied 4-4. However, in the following minute, Nyssa went on a quick, 6-0 offensive run to take the lead 10-4, after earning a few steals. Consequently, the Lady Bulldogs built an early lead, in the first quarter, 14-7.
The Bulldogs continued to extend their lead in the second quarter, while defensively holding the Bruins to only four points. The Bulldogs appeared to have found their offensive rhythm early in the game, in addition to their strong, defensive showcase in the first half. As a result, the two teams entered the locker rooms, with the Bulldogs holding onto a 25-11 lead.
In the second half, the Bulldogs continued to display their dominance, as they continued to extend their lead. However, the Bruins found more scoring opportunities in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to close the large gap created by the Bulldogs early in the game.
Leading into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs had built nearly a 20-point lead, and continued to maintain their lead throughout the remainder of the game, leading to their victory 51-27.
Subsequently, the Bulldogs will advance to the semifinals, after claiming victory over the Bruins, to compete against No. 3 Sutherlin High School, tonight at 6 p.m. (PT), at Marshfield High School, to determine which team will advance to the 2022 3A OSAA State Championship, with the defeated team competing for third-and-fifth place.
Nyssa junior forward Gracie Johnson (3) led the Bulldogs, scoring 13 points while pulling down nine rebounds, along with five blocks. She was followed by her teammates, senior forward Brooklyn Johns (4), adding 12 points of her own while pulling down four rebounds, and senior guard Laney Hartley (1), scoring nine points while pulling down three rebounds, along with two steals.
