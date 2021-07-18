NYSSA — Nyssa High School offers a plethora of courses and activities, from the different academic challenges to the various clubs and athletics. The Bulldogs decided to adopt another opportunity for their students to expand their horizons, as well as introduce the students to another possible profession. Nyssa High School is looking to introduce an esports program, which is a competitive program focused on teamwork and the strategic based aspects of video games. Although, the esports community consists of aspects from business, advertising, and media. Therefore, the variety of professions that the program consists of will allow the students to gain knowledge and experience in a completely different manner.
For example, if a student is interested in a career path that is involved with computer science, this would be an interesting program for them as they learn about other professional aspects, simultaneously. It would be a similar idea for a student interested in media/advertising, as well as the opportunity to learn about the business profession from a different perspective.
The program is being supported and coached by Assistant Superintendent Ryan Hawkins and Technology Coordinator/head coach Adam Prince. Prince, along with Technology Coordinator Junior Montoya, managed to build every computer within the lab. By building the computers, they were able to save the school a large amount of money while simultaneously receiving higher quality computer parts. The school was in need of upgraded computers due to other courses needing to run applications that the current computers couldn’t run any longer. Therefore, they were able to fix the problem with the same solution that allows the Esports program to have the necessary equipment by deciding to build the computers in house, allowing them to get higher quality material.
The program will be treated more like a club due to the concern that the club may limit the other athletic teams due to conflict. Therefore, esports will be considered a competitive club as they plan to compete against other schools in the future of the program through an organization that they’ll be partnering with called North America Scholastic Esports Federation or NASEF.
NASEF is an organization that runs through their website to assist high school esports teams in finding competition. The website allows schools to seek out other teams with a similar skill level in order to compete or scrimmage against each other. NASEF’s mission is to provide opportunities for all students to use esports as a platform to develop their STEAM-based skills such as communication, collaboration, creativity, problem solving, and critical thinking; abilities needed to thrive in work and life.
NASEF offers a wide range of different strategic games in order to accomodate to the various interests. Although, as of right now, Nyssa is looking to offer two of the many programs. The Bulldogs look to move forward with the program with the key games being League of Legends and Rocket League. In addition to that, Nyssa is not limiting themselves to only those options. If there seems to be enough interest in another category, they will take it into consideration to determine whether or not it will be possible to offer.
All in all, this allows the students the opportunity to expand their knowledge and interests. Due to the program being of interest to some students, it is more likely for the students to be engaged due to the interest in the situation. Additionally, as the program grows, the Bulldogs plan to try and expand the program to the other Nyssa Schools, as well.
Ryan Hawkins mentioned that, “People in this industry are geared towards the younger community and their future.”
Due to the wide range of professions involved in the professional esport community, the students are able to learn about the different possibilities and opportunities that the profession consists of. Therefore, the program has the ability to impact a large number of students in more of an irregular manner. All things considered, Nyssa High School is trying to take a step forward in learning different formats of teaching for the betterment of the student body.
“Children are our greatest treasure. They are our future,” Nelson Mandela.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.