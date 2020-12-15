BUHL, Idaho

The Fruitland Grizzlies boys varsity basketball team hit the road on Friday to take on Buhl and lost the game, 58-64.

Fruitland’s top-scorers included Hyrum Lindsey, who earned 23 points and Nolaan Bower, who earned 16 points.

Buhl’s top scorers included Edgar Hernandez and Joe Armitage, who scored 16 points and 15 points, respectively.

Tags

Load comments