BSU stomps Colorado State 49-10

BOISE — Boise State scored on its second drive of the game and cruised to a 49-10 victory over Colorado State to remain unbeaten in Mountain West play, Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium.
The Broncos (6-2, 5-0 MW) improved to a perfect 12-0 all-time against the Rams – the second-best all-time record against a current conference opponent nationally.
Taylen Green was outstanding on the ground and through the air with three touchdowns – two passing, one rushing – for a career night. George Holani added three rushing touchdowns as the Broncos totaled a season-high 514 yards on the night.
Colorado State (2-6, 2-2 MW) was held to six first downs and its longest rush was 14 yards in the fourth quarter. Boise State had five sacks and nine TFLs on the night to pressure the Rams' offense throughout the game.
Top Broncos
Redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green was 24-for-30 for 305 passing yards on the night, throwing touchdown passes of eight and 15 yards. Green added 13 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Green was also named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week for his performance against the Rams.
Fifth year defensive tackle Divine Obichere had 4.5 tackles-for-a-loss and two sacks on the night – both career highs. Obichere had seven total tackles.
Redshirt senior Stefan Cobbs hauled in four passes for 91 yards, including a 31-yard reception. All four of his receptions went for a first down.
Notable Moments
With the win, Boise State is bowl eligible for the 25th-consecutive season.
The Broncos had 30 first downs on the night, their most in a game since having 38 at Florida State in 2019.
Boise State improved to 10-0 under Andy Avalos when the team rushed for at least 140 yards.
The Broncos are outscoring opponents 86-3 in the second half at Albertsons Stadium this season.
Nine different players made a reception for Boise State on the night.
Colorado State was held to three rushing yards – the fewest allowed by the Bronco defense since Northern Illinois was held to negative-5 yards in the 2015 Poinsettia Bowl.
Up next, the Broncos remain at home next week, hosting BYU in the final nonconference game of the season. Kickoff from Albertsons Stadium will be announced on Monday.
