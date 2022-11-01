BSU stomps Colorado State 49-10

Boise State redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green (10) drops back into the pocket, as he looks downfield for an open wide receiver during the Mountain West matchup versus Colorado State.

 Photo Courtesy of Bob Barber

BOISE — Boise State scored on its second drive of the game and cruised to a 49-10 victory over Colorado State to remain unbeaten in Mountain West play, Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium.

The Broncos (6-2, 5-0 MW) improved to a perfect 12-0 all-time against the Rams – the second-best all-time record against a current conference opponent nationally.



Tags

Load comments