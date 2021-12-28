Boise State redshirt junior Demitri Washington reaches back for the stiff arm after intercepting the Wyoming quarterback, regaining possession for the Broncos' offense. The Broncos went on to defeat Wyoming 23-13.
Broncos' redshirt junior defensive tackle, and Homedale alumni, Scott Matlock lifts sophomore kicker/punter, and Rocky Mountain Alumni, Jonah Dalmas in celebration during their Mountain West Conference game against Wyoming.
Boise State redshirt junior Demitri Washington reaches back for the stiff arm after intercepting the Wyoming quarterback, regaining possession for the Broncos' offense. The Broncos went on to defeat Wyoming 23-13.
Photo Courtesy of Bob Barber
Broncos' redshirt junior defensive tackle, and Homedale alumni, Scott Matlock lifts sophomore kicker/punter, and Rocky Mountain Alumni, Jonah Dalmas in celebration during their Mountain West Conference game against Wyoming.
BOISE — In consultation with its medical staff, in addition to campus and public health officials, Boise State football has shut down all team activities as a result of COVID-19 protocols, therefore will be unable to compete in the 2021 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, Bronco Athletics announced Monday.
“We feel for the young men in our program who were very much looking forward to closing out their season, and for some, their football careers,” director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey said. “I would personally like to thank Kym Adair and her team at the Arizona Bowl for putting together a first-class student-athlete and fan experience that we are extremely disappointed to miss.”
As a result, the Boise State Broncos’ football team will conclude their season with an overall record of 7-5, and a Mountain West Conference record of 5-3. The Broncos were able to obtain a 3-3 record on their home field, while earning a record of 4-2 on the road to accumulate their overall record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.