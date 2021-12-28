Purchase Access

BOISE — In consultation with its medical staff, in addition to campus and public health officials, Boise State football has shut down all team activities as a result of COVID-19 protocols, therefore will be unable to compete in the 2021 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, Bronco Athletics announced Monday.

“We feel for the young men in our program who were very much looking forward to closing out their season, and for some, their football careers,” director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey said. “I would personally like to thank Kym Adair and her team at the Arizona Bowl for putting together a first-class student-athlete and fan experience that we are extremely disappointed to miss.”

As a result, the Boise State Broncos’ football team will conclude their season with an overall record of 7-5, and a Mountain West Conference record of 5-3. The Broncos were able to obtain a 3-3 record on their home field, while earning a record of 4-2 on the road to accumulate their overall record.

