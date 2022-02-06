LARAMIE — It was a one-possession game with less than a minute and a half remaining, but Wyoming made their free throws down the stretch, in order to hand Boise State their first loss in more than two months 72-65, Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium.
The loss snapped a program-record, 14-game winning streak for the Broncos, and was the team’s first loss in Mountain West play.
Boise State (17-5, 8-1 MW) used a 6-0 run to take a 55-54 lead with 4:46 on the clock before the Cowboys (18-3, 7-1 MW) rattled off an 8-2 run of their own, to build a 62-57 lead with just over three minutes remaining. Marcus Shaver Jr. made a free throw to bring the Broncos within two, but Wyoming got back-to-back field goals from Graham Ike, and the Cowboys made 6-of-8 attempts from the free-throw line to close out the game.
Cowboy’s Ike finished with a double-double, scoring 33 points while pulling down 10 rebounds.
Abu Kigab kept Boise State in the game down the stretch, scoring nine of the Broncos’ final 14 points. Kigab finished the game with a team-high 26 points, shooting 8 for 15 from the field and 9 for 11 from the free-throw line.
The first half was an electric affair that saw six lead changes, along with three ties. Wyoming jumped out to a 15-7 lead that forced Boise State head coach Leon Rice to call a timeout with 13:18 on the clock. The Broncos answered the call over the next five minutes and 38 seconds, as Tyson Degenhart scored five points to lead a 12-4 run, tying the game at 19-19. The teams traded buckets throughout the remainder of the first half, including a steal that led to a score by Marcus Shaver, Jr. that tied the game at 28-28 heading into the break.
Degenhart finished the game with 13 points and five rebounds, while Shaver added nine points of his own.
The Broncos got a huge boost from their bench production as Max Rice and Lukas Milner combined to outscore Utah’s bench, 12-2. Rice finished the game with eight points, including two three pointers. He has now hit a three pointer in four-straight games and is 7-for-17 from the 3-point line in his last three games, 41%, after going 1-for-24 to start the season.
Prior to tonight’s loss, the Broncos’ eight-straight wins to open conference play was the second-longest streak in school history. The five-straight conference road wins were the most by a Boise State team under Leon Rice.
Up next, Boise State will return to ExtraMile Arena to host San Jose State Saturday, Feb. 5. The game is set to tipoff at 4 p.m. MT and can be streamed on Stadium and the Mountain West Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.