RENO — Boise State found the end zone three times in the first half and twice more in the second en route to defeating Nevada 41-3 at Mackay Stadium in the snow, Saturday night.
Redshirt senior wide receiver Billy Bowens registered the Broncos' first score, hauling in a 31-yard touchdown pass, capping off the team's five-play 79-yard opening possession. Redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green added a second touchdown with 14 seconds left in the first quarter, finding the end zone on a 9-yard run to extend the lead to 14.
Boise State's following two scores were courtesy of redshirt junior running back George Holani. The Bellflower, Calif., native muscled his way into the end zone on a 49-yard run in the second quarter and notched a 9-yard rushing touchdown during the third quarter.
Freshman running back Ashton Jeanty accounted for the Broncos' final touchdown of the night on a 6-yard run with 5:01 left in the third quarter. Jonah Dalmas scored the final points for Boise State, hitting a 31-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Top Broncos
Redshirt junior running back George Holani surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark for the 12th time in his career, finishing with 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Redshirt sophomore Kaonohi Kaniho's blocked field goal in the first quarter was the first of his career.
Redshirt senior wide receiver Billy Bowens tied his career best with four receptions and had 67 receiving yards.
Notables
The Broncos scored their most points in Reno since a 51-46 win, Oct. 4, 2014.
Boise State has outscored its conference opponents 50-10 on the road this season in the first half.
Redshirt senior wide receiver Billy Bowens' 31-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter marked the longest scoring reception by a Bronco this season.
George Holani is the first Bronco to have four games with two or more touchdowns rushing in the same season since Alexander Mattison in 2018.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green was the first Bronco quarterback to record both a touchdown passing and rushing in the first quarter of a game since Grant Hedrick against New Mexico, Nov. 8, 2014.
Up next, Boise State travels to Laramie, Wyo., to face Wyoming in its final away game of the regular season, Saturday, Nov. 19. The Broncos and the Cowboys are slated to kick at 5 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network.
