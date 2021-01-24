Broncos tame the Bulldogs

Photo courtesy of Bob Barber
Boise State point guard Derrick Alston Jr. (No. 21) brings in the ball for the Broncos on Wednesday evening.
NCAA Men’s Basketball
Boise State 73
Fresno State 51
The Boise State Broncos held off an attack by the Fresno State Bulldogs at home on Wednesday, taking the game 73-51. Derrick Alston, Jr. led the offense against the Bulldogs, bringing in 21 points to match his jersey number.
The Broncos are now 13-1 for the 2020-21 season, having won their last 13 consecutive games. The Bulldogs fall to 5-6 overall.
The Broncos will face the Colorado State Rams at Moby Arena in Fort Collins this Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Friday at 9 p.m.
