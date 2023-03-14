Broncos stomp Bulldogs in Mountain West matchup

Boise State redshirt freshman guard Max Rice (12) drives the lane during the Mountain West matchup against the Fresno State Bulldogs earlier this season. The Broncos went on to defeat their opponents 63-53, increasing their overall record to 16-5, 6-2 Mountain West.

 Photo courtesy of Bob Barber, File

BOISE — Boise State men's basketball was selected to the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship as the No. 10 seed in the West Region, Sunday. The Broncos will be making back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1993 and 1994 when they won the Big Sky Conference Tournament in consecutive seasons.

Boise State will face seventh-seeded Northwestern at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Thursday, March 16. This will be the first all-time meeting between the Broncos and the Wildcats. Thursday will mark the second time the Broncos have played an NCAA Tournament game in Sacramento, the last being a 67-58 loss to Louisville in 1994.



