BOISE — In its 24th-consecutive season of bowl eligibility, the third-longest streak in the country, the Boise State football team has been selected for the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Ariz.
Boise State will square off against Central Michigan in the seventh edition of the game, which is slated for Dec. 31 (Friday) at Arizona Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for noon MT, and the game will be streamed on all available Barstool Sports platforms, with no paywall.
The Broncos achieved bowl-eligible status for the 24th-consecutive season in 2021, trailing only Ohio State (33) and Georgia (25) on the current list.
Central Michigan enters the game 8-4, including a 6-2 mark in the Mid-American Conference. This will be the sixth all-time matchup between the Broncos and Chippewas, and the first since 2001.
Series History
Boise State and Central Michigan have met five times, with the Chippewas edging the Broncos 3-2 in the all-time series. However, the Broncos have won each of the last two meetings, defeating the Chippewas in 2000 (47-10) and 2001 (26-10). Boise State and CMU have also previously met in the postseason, with the Chippewas earning a 20-6 victory in the 1974 NCAA Division II Quarterfinals.
Arizona Bowl History
This is Boise State's first appearance in the Arizona Bowl. The bowl was one of three new bowl games sanctioned by the NCAA in 2015.
Tickets to the Arizona Bowl are on sale now, and fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets through Boise State. They can be purchased at the Athletic Ticket Office on the west side of Albertsons Stadium, on the broncosports website, or by phone at (208) 426-4737. Season ticket holders will be seated first based on their priority point rank, and will have until Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m., to submit their request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.