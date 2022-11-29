BOISE — Redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green threw four touchdown passes and dashed 91 yards for another score as Boise State pulled away late for a 42-23 victory over Utah State, Friday morning at Albertsons Stadium.

The 31,402 in attendance arrived early and stayed late as the game kicked off at 10:08 a,m. Mountain and was not decided until the final two minutes of play.



