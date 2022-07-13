Purchase Access

BOISE — Boise State student-athletes combined for 93 spring academic All-Mountain West honors, the conference announced Monday.

Women’s track and field led the way among the Bronco programs with 30 selections, followed by men’s track and field with 16 and softball with 14.

To be eligible for academic all-conference accolades, student-athletes must have completed at least one academic term at the member institution while maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0, or better, and must have competed in 50% of the team’s completed varsity contests. Some latitude was permitted to accommodate those student-athletes who were injured and unable to compete in the required number of games.

Additionally, there were ten student-athletes that earned a 4.0 GPA, including Tyson Degenhart, men’s basketball; Jayda Clark and Linsey Lovrovich, women’s basketball; Lexi Perry, women’s golf; Jack Leitch and Logan Rees, men’s track and field; Isabella Ales, Ines Borba, Alyssa Cullen, and Oakley Olsen, women’s track and field.

The conference honored 1,266 student-athletes.

A complete look at Boise State’s selections to the 2022 Spring Academic All-MW Team can be found online at the Argus Observer website.

Men’s Basketball

Mladen Armus

Tyson Degenhart

Pavle Kuzmanovic

Max Rice

Marcus Shaver, Jr.

Women’s Basketball

Rachel Bowers

Jayda Clark

Trista Hull

Dominique Leonidas

Linsey Lovrovich

Sydney McQuietor

Abby Muse

Mary Kay Naro

Anna Ostlie

Men’s Golf

Skyler Eubank

Hugo Townsend

Women’s Golf

Elena Castanon

Elli Gordon

Lexi Perry

Franca Polla

Nicole Suppelsa

Softball

Hannah Bailey

Autumn Bennett

Taylor Caudill

Alycia Flores

Eliyah Flores

Kelsey Hall

Mykenzie Hanna

Serena Huchingson

Jordyn Hutchins

Sara Johnson

Megan Lake

Kelsey Lalor

Bobbiann Pratt

Alison Seng

Men’s Tennis

Simon Arca Costas

Michael Bott

Jan Lucca Marquardt

Ryo Minakata

Caden Moortgat

James Van Herzeele

Women’s Tennis

Joana Baptista

Ana Conde Vendrell

Nicole Discenza

Pauline Ernstberger

Bhakti Shah

Holly Stewart

Men’s Track and Field

Austen Apperson

Connor Bjornson

Freddie Carcas

Dario De Caro

Brayden Durfee

Angus Fitzgerald

Jack Leitch

Matty Mackay

Jadon Mansur

Murdoch McIntyre

Henry Mong

Aidan Palmer

David Pierce

Logan Rees

Ben Sherman

Chandler Underwood

Women’s Track and Field

Isabella Ales

Sunitha Black

Ines Borba

Bella Brickner

Alyssa Cullen

Dafni Georgiou

Delaney Griffin

Sailor Hutton

Abby Kendrick

Alison Kremer

Ashley Lajocies

Lauren Larson

Maggie Larson

Francesca Marangi Agostino

Yasmin Marghini

MaLeigha Menegatti

Hannah O’Connor

Nyenuchi Okemgbo

Grace Oldham

Oakley Olson

Autumn Ost

Maxine Paholek

Yukino Parle

Kristie Schoffield

Emily Stefan

Anita Taviore

Rebecca Troescher

Rebecca Vander Poel

Elsa Wallenius

Kate White



