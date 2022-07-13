BOISE — Boise State student-athletes combined for 93 spring academic All-Mountain West honors, the conference announced Monday.
Women’s track and field led the way among the Bronco programs with 30 selections, followed by men’s track and field with 16 and softball with 14.
To be eligible for academic all-conference accolades, student-athletes must have completed at least one academic term at the member institution while maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0, or better, and must have competed in 50% of the team’s completed varsity contests. Some latitude was permitted to accommodate those student-athletes who were injured and unable to compete in the required number of games.
Additionally, there were ten student-athletes that earned a 4.0 GPA, including Tyson Degenhart, men’s basketball; Jayda Clark and Linsey Lovrovich, women’s basketball; Lexi Perry, women’s golf; Jack Leitch and Logan Rees, men’s track and field; Isabella Ales, Ines Borba, Alyssa Cullen, and Oakley Olsen, women’s track and field.
The conference honored 1,266 student-athletes.
Men’s Basketball
Mladen Armus
Tyson Degenhart
Pavle Kuzmanovic
Max Rice
Marcus Shaver, Jr.
Women’s Basketball
Rachel Bowers
Jayda Clark
Trista Hull
Dominique Leonidas
Linsey Lovrovich
Sydney McQuietor
Abby Muse
Mary Kay Naro
Anna Ostlie
Men’s Golf
Skyler Eubank
Hugo Townsend
Women’s Golf
Elena Castanon
Elli Gordon
Lexi Perry
Franca Polla
Nicole Suppelsa
Softball
Hannah Bailey
Autumn Bennett
Taylor Caudill
Alycia Flores
Eliyah Flores
Kelsey Hall
Mykenzie Hanna
Serena Huchingson
Jordyn Hutchins
Sara Johnson
Megan Lake
Kelsey Lalor
Bobbiann Pratt
Alison Seng
Men’s Tennis
Simon Arca Costas
Michael Bott
Jan Lucca Marquardt
Ryo Minakata
Caden Moortgat
James Van Herzeele
Women’s Tennis
Joana Baptista
Ana Conde Vendrell
Nicole Discenza
Pauline Ernstberger
Bhakti Shah
Holly Stewart
Men’s Track and Field
Austen Apperson
Connor Bjornson
Freddie Carcas
Dario De Caro
Brayden Durfee
Angus Fitzgerald
Jack Leitch
Matty Mackay
Jadon Mansur
Murdoch McIntyre
Henry Mong
Aidan Palmer
David Pierce
Logan Rees
Ben Sherman
Chandler Underwood
Women’s Track and Field
Isabella Ales
Sunitha Black
Ines Borba
Bella Brickner
Alyssa Cullen
Dafni Georgiou
Delaney Griffin
Sailor Hutton
Abby Kendrick
Alison Kremer
Ashley Lajocies
Lauren Larson
Maggie Larson
Francesca Marangi Agostino
Yasmin Marghini
MaLeigha Menegatti
Hannah O’Connor
Nyenuchi Okemgbo
Grace Oldham
Oakley Olson
Autumn Ost
Maxine Paholek
Yukino Parle
Kristie Schoffield
Emily Stefan
Anita Taviore
Rebecca Troescher
Rebecca Vander Poel
Elsa Wallenius
Kate White
